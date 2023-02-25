14 Killed In Road Mishap In MP’s Sidhi

Bhopal: At least 14 people were killed while several sustained injuries in a road accident on the Rewa-Satna border in Madhya Pradesh.

As per reports, the accident took place around 9 pm on Friday outside a tunnel near Barkhada village and people in the buses were returning from the ’Kol Mahakumbh’ in Satna city.

Sources said at the time of the accident the buses had stopped for distribution of food packets to the passengers returning after attending the Mahakumbh.

Terming the incident as ”very unfortunate”, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that if necessary, patients will be airlifted outside Rewa for better treatment.

Chouhan announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those killed in the accident, and also said that government jobs will also be offered to the kin of the deceased. Those who received serious injuries will be given Rs 2 lakh, while other injured will be offered Rs 1 lakh compensation.

Benefits of several welfare schemes will also be given to the kin of the deceased, CM Chouhan said.