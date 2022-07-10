14 Killed In Mass Shooting At Bar In South Africa

Cape Town: At least 14 people were killed while three others sustained critical injuries following a mass shooting in a bar in South Africa’s Soweto township.

According to police, a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar late Saturday night.

While the dead bodies have been recovered, the three critically injured and one other person wounded have been taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

The number of cartridges found on the scene indicated it was a group of people who shot at the patrons, said Gauteng province police commissioner Lt. Gen. Elias Mawela.