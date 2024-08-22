14 Dist at Risk of Earthquakes, Gajapati Prone to Landslides: Minister Suresh Pujari

Bhubaneswar: A total of 14 districts are at risk of earthquakes while Gajapati is the only landslide-prone district in Odisha, informed Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari in the State Assembly on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question asked by Congress MLA Pabitra Saunta, Minister Suresh Pujari stated that Gajapati is the only district in the state that has the highest prone areas i.e., 129 possible landslide-prone areas.

Coordination meetings are being held between various departments, Meteorological Centre, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kerala to reduce the risk of landslides. An agreement has been signed between OSDMA and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for further surveys.

Similarly, 14 districts of the state are falling in zone-3 earthquake area. Districts like Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Balasore, Mayurbhanj come under zone-3 earthquake area.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pujari stated that the state government is emphasizing to mitigate the risk of earthquake-related incidents and take steps in a planned manner.