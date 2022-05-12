14 dance bars in Bhubaneswar get conditional permission to re-open

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Excise has given permission for the reopening of bars in Bhubaneswar that were closed for the last two years in the wake of Covid-19 cases in the capital city.

Reportedly, after two long years, 14 bars in Bhubaneswar will reopen in accordance with the guidelines of the Commissionerate of Police.

The bars allowed to run now are Rain the Club, Swagat Bar, Live it Up Bar & Restaurant, Urmee Hotel Bar & Restaurant, Green Field, Deepali International, Ashoka Bar & Restaurant, Rewind, Alishan Bar & Restaurant, Barbie Bar & Restaurant, Mohanty Bar & Restaurant, Pentagon, Prince and Ekamra Bar.

It is to be noted that as per the rules, women below the age of 21 years cannot be engaged as dancers in bars. Only eight dancers will be allowed to perform on the 10/12 ft dance floor, which will be enclosed by a three feet railing.

Adding to it, a minimum distance of five feet has to be maintained between the performance stage, the guests, who are also barred from throwing money at the dancers and the dancers will not be dancing in revealing dress.

All the dance bars have been asked to be equipped with CCTV and to keep a 2-month backup.

It is pertinent to mention that the restrictions were imposed on the bars in Bhubaneswar from March 17, 2020.