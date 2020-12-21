14 Amazing Home Remedies For Acidity

New Delhi: Acidity occurs when there is excess secretion of acids in the gastric glands of the stomach, producing gas, bad breath, stomach ache, and other symptoms. It triggers an unpleasant reaction that also often makes you feel sick and miserable.

Here is a list of few home remedies for acidity that may be of great help in getting rid of acidity problems.

1.Fennel or Saunf :

Having around 1 teaspoon fennel powder with a glass of warm water relieves acidity and its symptoms like heartburn, bloating and improves digestion.

2. Black Cumin Seeds:

Chew cumin seeds directly or boil 1 teaspoon of them in a glass of water and drink it to relieve acidity.

Black cumin seeds are gastro-protective. They are effective in reducing and preventing acidity and its symptoms like heartburn, pain, nausea, bloating, constipation, etc.

3. Cloves:

Suck a piece of clove to get rid of acidity and its symptoms like flatulence, indigestion, nausea, gastric irritability, etc.

4. Lukewarm Water:

Drinking a glass of lukewarm water empty stomach and before going to sleep at night provides relief from acidity.

5. Watermelon Juice:

A glass of watermelon juice is effective in relieving acidity and is good for digestion as well.

6. Cardamom:

Chewing 1 cardamom pod every day helps to prevent acidity, flatulence and improves digestion

7. Buttermilk:

The lactic acid in buttermilk normalizes the acidity in the stomach and gives a soothing effect. A glass of buttermilk topped with black pepper and coriander helps in instantly easing our symptoms of acidity. [6]

8. Ginger:

Chewing raw ginger or drinking ginger tea helps prevent acidity and its symptoms. It also aids digestion.

9. Banana:

Consuming banana neutralizes acidity and gives relief from heartburn. A mixture of milk and banana helps to suppress excess acid secretion.

10. Papaya:

Papaya reduces gastric acid secretion and gives relief from acidity. This effect is due to enzyme papain, present in papaya.

11. Ajwain:

Consumption of ajwain gives relief from acidity and flatulence. It is very good for digestion and is an effective anti-acidic agent.

12. Cold Milk:

Drinking a glass of cold milk instantly relieves acidity.

13. Baking Soda:

Consuming 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda mixed in 1/2 cup of water gives quick relief from acidity and heartburn.

14. Turmeric:

Adding turmeric to our diet relieves acidity and heartburn caused by it.

So if you ever happen to suffer from acidity, then bring these home remedies to your rescue.