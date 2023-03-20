14.65% Increase In Odisha Crime Rate In 2022: White Paper

Bhubaneswar: The crime rate in Odisha has gone up by 14.65% in the year 2022 against the previous year.

A White Paper issued by the Home Department revealed that 1 lakh 55 thousand 420 criminal cases were registered in 2021 while in 2022 this number increased to 1 lakh 78 thousand 190. Compared to 2021, 27270 more crimes have been committed in 2022. The law and order situation in the state was mostly peaceful.

The White Paper further informed that the year 2022 witnessed 1379 murders, 626 dacoity, 2998 robberies, 5467 thefts, 5352 frauds, 2488 riots, 3184 misdemeanors, 1663 motor vehicle accidents and 130380 miscellaneous cases among the total 1.78 lakh state crimes.

However, out of the total 1,78,190 state crimes committed in 2022, 1,69,735 cases were found to be true, while at the end of the year, charge sheets were filed in 1,18,547 cases.

Similarly, out of total 1379 murders in 2022, 1301 cases and 640 cases of murder have been filed. Out of 3184 misdemeanor cases, 3365 cases were found to be true and 2237 charge-sheets were filed. Out of 14,893 cases of theft, 14,573 cases were found to be true and charge-sheets were filed in 5,859 cases. Only 32.43 lakh rupees worth of stolen property worth 17.7 crore 33 thousand 702 rupees has been recovered. Out of 22,84 riot cases, 272 cases have been confirmed and charge-sheets have been filed in 13,61 cases.

However, compared to 2021, the number of cognizable offences has mounted in the state and the cases of motor vehicle accidents, theft, robbery, dacoits, fraud and riots have also increased. However, the cases of murder and rape have decreased relatively.

In 2022, 263 cases of drug-induced murder, 106 cases of drug-induced suicide, 4859 cases of rape, 70 cases of human trafficking, and 1983 cases of cyber crime were reported. Similarly, 2898 cases of atrocities on scheduled castes, 806 cases of atrocities on tribes have been reported.