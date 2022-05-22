13th KIIT International Chess Festival Kicks Off

Bhubaneswar: The 13th KIIT International Chess Festival kicked off on Sunday at KIIT. The international chess festival, organized by KIIT and KISA under the joint auspices of the Odisha Chess Association and the All India Chess Federation and in collaboration with the Government of Odisha and the Union Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs, will run till the 28th. Joining the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest today, Kitt and Kiss founder Achyut Samantha said Kitt and Kiss have always encouraged sports and athletes. Kit and Kiss also work to promote and promote chess.

Joining the function as the guest of honour, Odisha Chief Electoral Officer, Sushil Kumar Lohani said that KIIT and KISS have made significant contributions in the field of sports. “KIIT and KISS’s contribution to the promotion and promotion of rugby and chess is commendable,” he said.

Shekhar Chandra Sahu, Director of Competition and Chess IM4, delivered the welcome address at the event, while Govind Chandra Mohapatra, President of Odisha Chess Association, thanked the participants. Among others, Ranjan Mohanty, Joint Secretary, All India Chess Federation, and Debabrata Bhatt, Editor, Odisha Chess Association, were present.

Many international chess players from 12 countries, including the United States, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, from all over the world, including all the states of India, participated in the International Chess Festival. More than a thousand players are taking part in this international chess tournament, which is being held in the junior, junior and senior categories. Kyrgyzstan’s Farooq Amanotov is top of the tournament. All competitions to be played at KIT International School and KIT International Chess Hall will be played in three categories ‘ A ‘, ‘ B ‘, and ‘ C ‘. In category A, players with more than 1,400 points join, in category B, players with less than 18 points, and in players with category C, new players. The prize money is a maximum of Rs 2.5 lakh. The chess players of Odisha have benefited a lot from the organization of the tournament and they are different Organizers said it would help them get rankings and standards.