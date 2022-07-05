13,409 Odisha Villages Yet To Get Piped Drinking Water: Minister

Bhubaneswar: State Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Pradip Kumar Amat informed the state assembly on Tuesday that as many as 13,409 villages in Odisha are yet to get piped drinking water.

Replying to a written question by Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, out of 47,293 villages of Odisha, a total of 33,884 villages have been connected with piped drinking water while the rest of 13,409 villages are availing of clean drinking water through tube wells

The state government has targeted to connect all the villages in the state with piped drinking water by the end of 2024, the Minister said.

A saturation plan has also been prepared for Koraput district to provide the hamlets and slums piped drinking water by 2024 end, he added.