131 Minors Among 805 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 805 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 131 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 72,412 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.11%.
Among the new cases, 467 are in quarantine and 338 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,11,558.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 13
2. Balasore: 30
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 14
5. Boudh: 3
6. Cuttack: 98
7. Deogarh: 5
8. Dhenkanal: 11
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 6
11. Jagatsinghpur: 17
12. Jajpur: 19
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kendrapada: 33
15. Keonjhar: 8
16. Khurda: 346
17. Koraput: 4
18. Malkangiri: 2
19. Mayurbhanj: 37
20. Nawarangpur: 7
21. Nayagarh: 10
22. Puri: 12
23. Rayagada: 2
24. Sambalpur: 21
25. Sundargarh: 16
26. State Pool: 83