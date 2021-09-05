131 Minors Among 805 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 805 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 131 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 72,412 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.11%.

Among the new cases, 467 are in quarantine and 338 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,11,558.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 30

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 14

5. Boudh: 3

6. Cuttack: 98

7. Deogarh: 5

8. Dhenkanal: 11

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 6

11. Jagatsinghpur: 17

12. Jajpur: 19

13. Jharsuguda: 2

14. Kendrapada: 33

15. Keonjhar: 8

16. Khurda: 346

17. Koraput: 4

18. Malkangiri: 2

19. Mayurbhanj: 37

20. Nawarangpur: 7

21. Nayagarh: 10

22. Puri: 12

23. Rayagada: 2

24. Sambalpur: 21

25. Sundargarh: 16

26. State Pool: 83