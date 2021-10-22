130 Cartons Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Rayagada Village

Rayagada: A joint team of police and the excise officials today seized a huge cache of illicit liquor near Gumuda in Rayagada district.

The estimated value of seized liquor is Rs 7.60 lakh, officials informed.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by SI Bishwa Ranjan Dash conducted a raid and seized as many as 130 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from an abandoned house in the village.

However, the owner of the house is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway, the police said.