130 Capital Hospital Doctors & Staff Tested Positive for COVID19

Bhubaneswar: As many as 40 doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

This includes 40 doctors, 30 staff nurses, 40 technicians, 15 pharmacists. The hospital director said that evening OPD services were shut and the OPD was only available from 8 AM till 1 PM.

With this, a total of 130 staff of Capital Hospital have been afflicted by coronavirus in the third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the spread of COVID and hospital staff getting infected has affected medical services at the premier hospital in Capital City.