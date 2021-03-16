13-YO Boy From Odisha Becomes Youngest Heart Recipient In East India

Bhubaneswar: A 13-year-old boy from Keonjhar district has become the first child in Odisha and the youngest in eastern India to receive successful heart transplantation, informed the state health department.

The Health & Family Welfare Department tweeted:-

Happy to share that 13 year old Badal Paida of Keonjhar became the first child of Odisha & the youngest in eastern India, to receive successful heart transplantation! pic.twitter.com/S2swuTEhe8 — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) March 16, 2021

Badal Paida was suffering from Ebsteins anomaly which is a congenital heart condition usually treated by advanced valve repair surgery. He had reached the last stage when his family consulted the doctors. However, the surgery came after the family of one, Basudeb Das Adhikari, agreed to donate his organs after the 21-year-old Sabong resident was declared brain dead in the city.

Adhikari had met with a road accident post-midnight on February 27.

Badal underwent the surgery at Narayana Super Speciality Hospital in Howrah, West Bengal.