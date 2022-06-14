13 Places Record Max Temp of 40 °C or Above in Odisha, Sonepur Hottest At 44.2 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 13 places in Odisha recorded day temperature of 40 °C or above on Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the latest bulletin from Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Sonepur was the hottest place in the state today with 44.2 °C followed by Bolangir 43.6 °C, Jharsuguda 43.5 °C, Sambalpur 43.4 °C, Angul & Hirakud 43 °C each.

The other places which recorded maximum day temperature of 40 °C or above are Sundargarh at 42.5 °C, Titilagarh at 42.4°C, Bargarh at 41.6 °C, Baripada at 40.6 °C, Boudh at 40.5 °C, and Nayagarh & Malkangiri at 40 °C each.

“There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next 24 hours and gradual fall by 3-4 °C in subsequent 4 days over the districts of Odisha. Maximum temperature likely to be above normal by 3-4 °C at a few places over the districts of Odisha during next 24 hours,” the IMD said in its evening weather bulletin.

Today, the day temperature remained below 40 °C in the Twin Cities, with Bhubaneswar recording 38 °C and Cuttack at 38.4 °C.

In its forecast for Bhubaneswar and neighbourhood area for the next 24 hours, the IMD said that the weather will remain partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm and the Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 37 °C and 28 °C respectively.