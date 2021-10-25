13 Places In Odisha Record Temp Below 20 Degree C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 13 places of the State recorded temperature below 20 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, informed the Regional Meteorological Centre.

As per the information, Similiguda recorded 19.1 degree Celsius followed by Bhawanipatna (17.4), Titilagarh (17), Koraput (18), Nuapada (18), Daringibadi (13), Phulbani (16), Sonepur (17.8), Angul(19), Mahispat (19.8), Hirakud (19.5), Jharsuguda (19.6) and Keonjhargarh (17.4).

While Boudh recorded highest temperature of 34 degree Celsius, Phulbani witnessed lowest 16 degree temperature.

Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack reported the minimum temperature of 21.2 and 21 degree Celsius, respectively, said the IMD.