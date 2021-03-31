13 Pairs Of Special Trains To Be Augmented With Addl Coaches To Clear Waitlist Passengers

Bhubaneswar: To clear the waiting list of passengers in different Special trains originating from East Coast Railway jurisdiction, it has been decided to augment additional coaches, temporarily in 13 pairs of special trains in the month of April, 2021.
Following special trains will be augmented with additional coaches temporarily:
- 08449/08450 Puri-Patna-Puri Special from Puri between 5th to 26th April, 2021 and from Patna between 7th to 28th April, 2021 will be augmented with One AC-3 Tier Coach.
- 02859/02860 Puri-Chennai Central-Puri Special from Puri between 4th to 25th April, 2021 and from Chennai Central between 5th to 26th April, 2021 will be augmented with One Sleeper Class Coach.
- 08425/08426 Puri-Durg-Puri Special from Puri between 1st to 30th April, 2021 and from Durg between 2nd April to 1st May, 2021 will be augmented with One Sleeper Class Coach.
- 02088/02087 Puri-Howrah-Puri Special from Puri between 1st to 30th April, 2021 and from Howrah between 2nd April to 1st May, 2021 will be augmented with One AC Chair Car Coach.
- 02074/02073 Bhubaneswar-Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Special from both the directions between 1st April to 30th April, 2021 will be augmented with One Chair Car Coach.
- 02857/02858 Visakhapatnam-LTT-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam between 4th to 25th April, 2021 and from Mumbai LTT between 6th to 27th April, 2021 will be augmented with One Sleeper Class Coach.
- 08501/08502 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam between 1th to 29th April, 2021 and from Gandhidham between 4th April to 2nd May, 2021 will be augmented with One Sleeper Class Coach.
- 02831/02832 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam between 1th to 30th April, 2021 and from Lingampalli between 2nd April to 1st May, 2021 will be augmented with One Chair Car Coach.
- 08311/08312 Sambalpur-Manduadih-Sambalpur Special from Sambalpur between 4th to 28th April and from Manduadih between 5th to 29th April, 2021 will be augmented with One AC 3 Tier Coach.
- 08306/08305 Sambalpur-Howrah-Sambalpur Special from Sambalpur between 2nd to 30th April and from Howrah between 3rd April to 1st May, 2021 will be augmented with One AC 3 Tier Coach.
- 08301/08302 Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur Special from Sambalpur from both the directions between 1st to 30th April will be augmented with Two Second Class Seating and One Chair Car Coach.
- 02085/02086 Sambalpur-Nanded-Sambalpur Special from Sambalpur between 2nd to 30th April and from Nanded between 3rd April to 1st May, 2021 will be augmented with One AC 3 Tier Coach.
- 08561/08562 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam between 5th to 30th April, 2021 and from Kacheguda between 6th April to 1st May, 2021 will be augmented with One AC 3 Tier Coach.