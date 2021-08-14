13 Odisha Cops Awarded President’s Police Medal For Distinguished Service, Police Medal For Meritorious Service

Bhubaneswar: As many as 13 police personnel from Odisha have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day.
President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been awarded to two officers, while Police Medals for Meritorious Service have been awarded to 11 other officers as mentioned below.
PRESIDENT’S POLICE MEDAL FOR DISTINGUISHED SERVICE:
- Uma Shankar Panda, Deputy Superintendent Of Police, S.I.W, Bhubaneswar
- Bhabagrahi Tripathy, Constable, Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack
POLICE MEDAL FOR MERITORIOUS SERVICE:
- Narasingha Bhol, I.G. OF POLICE, CENTRAL RANGE, CUTTACK,
- Jayaram Satapathy, ADDITIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE, JAJPUR
- Ashok Kumar Sahu, DEPUTY COMMANDANT, SOG, SIW, BHUBANESWAR
- Amarendra Panda, ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, CUTTACK UPD
- Pradeep Kumar Sahu, DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE, BARAGARH
- Tapan Kumar Mohanty, DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE, SAMBALPUR
- Satyabana Mahananda, DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE, VIGILANCE DIVISION BHAWANIPATNA UNIT
- Sukanta Kumar Mohanty, SUB INSPECTOR, EOW, BHUBANESWAR
- Shaik Abir, HAVILDAR, UP & TTI , BHUBANESWAR
- Bhagaban Sahu, CONSTABLE, VIGILANCE DIRECTORATE, CUTTACK
- Biswakarma Munda, SEPOY, OSAP 4TH BATTALION, ROURKELA