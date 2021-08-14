13 Odisha Cops Awarded President’s Police Medal For Distinguished Service, Police Medal For Meritorious Service

Bhubaneswar: As many as 13 police personnel from Odisha have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day.

President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been awarded to two officers, while Police Medals for Meritorious Service have been awarded to 11 other officers as mentioned below.

PRESIDENT’S POLICE MEDAL FOR DISTINGUISHED SERVICE:

Uma Shankar Panda, Deputy Superintendent Of Police, S.I.W, Bhubaneswar

Bhabagrahi Tripathy, Constable, Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack

POLICE MEDAL FOR MERITORIOUS SERVICE: