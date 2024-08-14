13 Odisha cops among 1037 personnel to receive President’s Medal

Bhubaneswar: At least 13 police personnel from Odisha have been selected for President’s Medal on the 78th Independence Day.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, two police officers have been nominated for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service while 11 others have been conferred Medal for Meritorious Service.

A total of 1037 Police personnel from across the country have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2024.

President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to one Police personnel from Telangana, Medal for Gallantry (MG) has been awarded to 208, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) awarded to 75 and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) has been awarded to 624, among others.

President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (MG) is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals.

President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Police Service and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.