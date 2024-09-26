Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Thursday effected another reshuffle in OAS cadres by giving new appointments to 13 officers.

As per the notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department Prafulla Kumar Swain, OAS (SAG), General Manager (R&R), O.M.C., Bhubaneswar has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government GA & PG Department and deployed to the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell (CMGC).

Smt. Babitarani Dalabehera, OAS (SAG), Settlement Officer, Cuttack has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government GA & PG Department and deployed to the CMGC.

Rashmi Ranjan Sahoo, OAS (S), Chief Generat Manager, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), Bhubaneswar has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government GA & PG Department and deployed to the CMGC.

Priyabrata Padhi, OAS (S), Deputy Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government GA & PG Department and deployed to the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell (CMGC).

Trilochan Patra, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Kalahandi is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Excise Department.

Manoj Patra, OAS (S), Sub-Collector, Bhadrak has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, ROTI, Bhubaneswar.

Baitura Deep, OAS (S), Joint Director, ROTI, Bhubaneswar UoT as Joint Secretary to Government, Labour & ESI Department, is now posted as Additional District Magistrate, Kalahandi.

The State government appointed Baitura Deep, OAS (S), as the Additional District Magistrate, Kalahandi in the district of Kalahandi. The posting of Baitura Deep, OAS as Joint Secretary to the Government, Labour & ESI Department, has been cancelled.

Similarly, Manoj Kumar Tripathy, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-Sub-Collector, Talcher, UoT as F.A.,ITDA, Paralakhemundi, Gajapati, has been now posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department. The posting of Manoj Kumar Tripathy, OAS as P.A., ITDA, Paralakhemundi, Gajapati, has been cancelled.

Rashmi Rekha Pradhan, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Jajpur has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.

Suraj Kumar Pattnaik, OAS Gr.A (SB)’ Sub Collector, Subarnapur has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, sports & Youth Services Department.

Saumya Roopa Rath, OAS Gr.A (SB), Tahasildar, Subarnapur has been transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Subarnapur. The State government appointed Smt. Saumya Roopa Rath, OAS as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Subarnapur in the district of Subarnapur.

Sourav Chakrabarty, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional E.O.,Zilla Parishad, Balasore is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Bhadrak. The State government appointed Sourav Chakrabarty, OAS as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bhadrak in the district of Bhadrak.

Anshuman Mahapatra, OAS Gr A (SB), BDO, Rangeilunda is transferred and posted as P.A.,ITDA, Paralakhemundi, Gajapati.