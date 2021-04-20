13 Kumbh Returnees Test Positive For COVID-19 In Cuttack

Cuttack: A total of 13 people, who returned to Cuttack after taking part in the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, have tested positive Coronavirus.

This was informed by the authorities of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

As per the CMC, of the 30 people who were tested at Cuttack Railway Station of the city on Tuesday, as many as 13 persons were found positive in the rapid antigen test conducted by the civic health teams.

All the infected persons were shifted to COVID Care Centres in the city, it said.