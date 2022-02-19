13 Killed In Suicide Bombing In Central Somalia

Mogadishu: As many as 13 people were killed in the central Somali town of Beledweyne on Saturday, state television said.

According to reports, a suicide bomber blew themselves up in a restaurant that witnesses said was packed with local officials and politicians.

The al Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a report by SITE intelligence, which monitors militants groups online.

Police and government officials confirmed the restaurant attack was the result of a suicide bomb but did not give the number of casualties.

The recent attacks by al Shabaab could present more problems for the election, which has been delayed by a year.