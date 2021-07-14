13 Killed In Attack On Bus In Northwest Pakistan

Peshawar/Beijing: As many as 13 people including Nine Chinese engineers were killed on Wednesday as a bus carrying construction workers in northwest Pakistan’s mountainous region was allegedly attacked.

According to reports, the incident took place in Dasu area of Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where Chinese engineers and construction workers are helping Pakistan build a dam which is part of the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Following this, 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals and two Frontier Corps soldiers, died when the bus carrying Chinese engineers and workers to the site of the under-construction Dassu Dam exploded.

The bus fell into a deep Ravine after the explosion and the injured were admitted to nearby hospitals, the reports said.

An eyewitness claimed that there was a loud noise and the bus bounced in the air and fell down. Officials said more details would be provided after the investigation.