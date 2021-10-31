13 Killed, 2 Hurt As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: As many as 13 people were killed while several others were left injured after the utility bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Chakrata.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at Chakrata’s Bulhad-Baiyla road. The bus was reportedly travelling from Baiyla to Vikasnagar when the vehicle rolled down a gorge.

Following the incident, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rushed to the spot and rescue operation is currently underway.

According to reports, villagers present on the spot are also involved in the rescue operation.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Chakrata, Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;“The road accident in Chakrata, Uttarakhand is very sad. The government and local administration are engaged in relief and rescue work. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish the injured people a speedy recovery.”