13 Injured In Leopard Attack In Assam’s Jorhat

Jorhat: At least 13 persons sustained injuries in a leopard attack in Assam’s Jorhat district. A viral video surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place around Rain Forest Research Institute (ICFRE) located at Chenijan. The leopard came out of a forest located within the institute and started attacking people without provocation.

In the video, the leopard jumped on the van from the premises of a home in Jorhat in Assam. After an unsuccessful attempt to attack the van, it ran towards a narrow road.

Reportedly, all injured persons were immediately admitted to a local hospital. All the injured persons are out of danger, said Mohan Lal Meena, SP, Jorhat.