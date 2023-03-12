13 Houses Gutted In Fire Mishap In Ganjam

Sorada (Ganjam): With the onset of summer, fire mishaps are being reported from different areas in the State. Such an accident, terrible fires are happening in different parts of the state. A massive fire broke out in Brahman Dei village under Sorda police station in Ganjam district on Sunday.

As many as 13 houses were reduced to ashes in the mishap.

Furniture, cash, gold, silver and clothes were burnt to ashes. Most of the people of the village went out to work in the field when the fire broke out.

On being informed, the fire brigade reached the spot and tried to douse the fire. By the time, thatches houses were reduced to ashes.

Thirteen families were rendered homeless. Villagers demanded compensation from the district administration.