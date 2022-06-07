13 fresh Covid cases reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 13 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 6th June

New Positive Cases: 13

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 9

Local contacts: 4

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Cuttack: 1

3. Khurda: 4

4. Sundargarh: 5

5. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 8

Cumulative tested: 31822305

Positive: 1288530

Recovered: 1279253

Active cases: 98