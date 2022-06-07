13 fresh Covid cases reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 13 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 6th June
New Positive Cases: 13
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 9
Local contacts: 4
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Cuttack: 1
3. Khurda: 4
4. Sundargarh: 5
5. State Pool: 1
As per data:
New recoveries: 8
Cumulative tested: 31822305
Positive: 1288530
Recovered: 1279253
Active cases: 98
