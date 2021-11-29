13 detected with Omicron after S Africa-Netherlands flights

Amsterdam: The new coronavirus variant Omicron has been detected in 13 people who arrived in the Dutch capital Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa.

They are among 61 passengers who tested positive for coronavirus.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health announced the 13 Omicron cases on Sunday, but noted that its investigation had “not yet been completed”, meaning the new variant could still be found in more test samples.

Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge made an “urgent request” for people who have returned from southern Africa to get tested for Covid “as soon as possible”.

“It is not unthinkable that there are more cases in the Netherlands,” he told reporters.

Cases of the heavily mutated variant have now been reported in a number of countries around the world, including several in Europe, such as the UK, Germany and Italy.