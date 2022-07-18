13 Dead After Bus Falls Into River Narmada In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: As many as 13 dead while 15 people have been pulled out alive after a bus carrying passengers has fallen into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district.

According to reports, the incident took place while the Maharashtra Roadways bus was going from Indore when the bus skidded off a slippery road and fell into the river after breaking the railing off a bridge in Khalghat area of Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on the Agra-Mumbai Highway.

Nearly 15 people have been rescued so far. Further details are awaited.