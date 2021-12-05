13 civilians killed by security forces in Nagaland

Nagaland: Thirteen civilians were killed by the security forces in an “ambush” in Nagaland’s Mon district, multiple non-government sources said.

The personnel, said to be para commandos, reportedly mistook the victims as militants and ambushed them, sources said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, December 4, 2021, when the victims were returning home from a coal mine in a pick-up truck. They were daily wagers at the coal mine.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, while appealing for calm, said that a high-level Special Investigative Team will probe it.

“The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections,” tweeted Chief Minister Rio.