12th Fail trailer to be exclusively attached with Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the filmmaker and producer who has previously produced some of the best films like ‘Parinda,’ ‘1942: A Love Story,’ ‘Mission Kashmir,’ the ‘Munnabhai’ series, ‘3 Idiots,’ and ‘PK,’ is all prepared to amaze the fans with another content-oriented film, 12th Fail.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who had previously worked with many of the talented actors, such as Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, has teamed up with versatile actor Vikrant Massey on the much-anticipated film. Since the film is based on true events, to get into the skin of the character, Vikrant has gone through several preparations, which also helped him bring audacity to the screen.

Following the captivating teaser, audiences were waiting for the makers to release the trailer, and to delight the anxious fans, the makers had a special surprise in store for them.

The makers have decided to release the trailer of the much-awaited 12th Fail exclusively alongside the theatrical prints of The Vaccine War, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, and Fukrey 3, distributed by Excel Entertainment. Both films will be released on Thursday, September 28th, and the trailer for 12th Fail will be shown across multiplex and single screens at the film’s premiere. While the trailer will be released digitally later,

Talking of the movie, it is based on the best-selling book by Anurag Pathak and follows the lives of two IPS officers, Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi, as well as a dacoit who became an IPS officer in real life.

12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, is bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios and is locked to release on October 27, 2023.