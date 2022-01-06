125 Passengers Of Italy-Amritsar Flight Test COVID Positive On Arrival

New Delhi: At least 125 passengers of Air India’s Italy-Amritsar flight have tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival at Amritsar airport, informed the VK Seth, airport director, on Thursday.

According to reports, there were 179 passengers on the flight.

Worth mentioning, India today logged 90,928 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 per cent.

The active caseload of COVID cases in the country now stands at 2,85,401.

As per the Ministry, 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India.