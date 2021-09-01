125 Minors Among 719 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Wednesday reported 719 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 125 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 64,656 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.11%.
Among the new cases, 422 are in quarantine and 297 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1008469.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 18
2. Balasore: 43
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 19
5. Balangir: 3
6. Boudh: 6
7. Cuttack: 89
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 14
10. Ganjam: 5
11. Jagatsinghpur: 23
12. Jajpur: 27
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kalahandi: 3
15. Kandhamal: 4
16. Kendrapada: 28
17. Keonjhar: 13
18. Khurda: 259
19. Koraput: 3
20. Malkangiri: 2
21. Mayurbhanj: 30
22. Nawarangpur: 1
23. Nayagarh: 11
24. Puri: 14
25. Rayagada: 2
26. Sambalpur: 12
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 19
29. State Pool: 57