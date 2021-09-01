125 Minors Among 719 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Wednesday reported 719 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 125 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 64,656 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.11%.

Among the new cases, 422 are in quarantine and 297 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1008469.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 18

2. Balasore: 43

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 19

5. Balangir: 3

6. Boudh: 6

7. Cuttack: 89

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 14

10. Ganjam: 5

11. Jagatsinghpur: 23

12. Jajpur: 27

13. Jharsuguda: 2

14. Kalahandi: 3

15. Kandhamal: 4

16. Kendrapada: 28

17. Keonjhar: 13

18. Khurda: 259

19. Koraput: 3

20. Malkangiri: 2

21. Mayurbhanj: 30

22. Nawarangpur: 1

23. Nayagarh: 11

24. Puri: 14

25. Rayagada: 2

26. Sambalpur: 12

27. Sonepur: 2

28. Sundargarh: 19

29. State Pool: 57