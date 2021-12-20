125 Junior Assistants Join Odisha Municipal Cadre In H&UD Dept

Bhubaneswar: As many as 125 Junior Assistants today joined the Odisha Municipal Cadre in the Housing and Urban Development Department. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended an orientation programme virtually for the new recruits organized at the Convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan.

Welcoming the new employees, the Chief Minister said, “The poor and the marginalized are the core beneficiaries of the development programmes and schemes of my Government. Therefore, I have directed all government officials to treat our citizens professionally, with dignity and empathy.”

The CM said that the Housing & Urban Development Department has taken up numerous schemes under the 5T Governance Mantra like Jaga Mission, Mukta, Aahar, Unnati, Drink from Tap, Urban Water Supply, Urban Sanitation, Garima, and many other schemes for the development of urban areas and welfare of the urban people.

He said that the posting of Junior Assistants across all 114 Urban Local Bodies will help strengthen their human capital and improve service delivery.

Highlighting the 5T and Mo Sarkar initiatives, he said that the 5-T Initiative of the Government has a focus on Transformation of the State through principles of Transparency, Technology, Teamwork and Time. Under ‘Mo Sarkar’, we have put in place a direct feedback monitoring system to know about the attitude of officials towards citizens and the quality of service delivery.

He urged the Junior Assistants to always remember the basic tenets of our 5T governance model and Mo Sarkar and give your best to deliver on it.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that the Chief Minister has directed to fill up all the vacancies in every department of the government. The government is making all out efforts to fill up the vacancies under special drive.

Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) Shri V K Pandian advised the new employees to follow transparency while performing public duty. During experience sharing with newly recruited employees, he advised them that as they have joined the Government service through a transparent system on their own merit, they too provide service transparently and work for the welfare of the people with utmost sincerity.

Principal Secretary of Housing & Urban Development Department gave the welcome address. Director Municipal Administration offered the vote of thanks.