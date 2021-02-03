122 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 122 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 32 from Sundargarh
- 19 from Nuapada
- 10 from Jajapur
- 10 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Cuttack
- 6 from Baleswar
- 5 from Kalahandi
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Puri
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Bargarh
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Mayurbhanj
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Gajapati
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Khordha
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Sonepur
- 1 from State Pool
With another 122 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,32,499, the H & FW Dept said.