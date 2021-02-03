122 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 122 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

32 from Sundargarh

19 from Nuapada

10 from Jajapur

10 from Sambalpur

7 from Cuttack

6 from Baleswar

5 from Kalahandi

4 from Jharsuguda

4 from Puri

3 from Anugul

3 from Bargarh

3 from Bolangir

3 from Mayurbhanj

2 from Deogarh

2 from Gajapati

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Khordha

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Sonepur

1 from State Pool

With another 122 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,32,499, the H & FW Dept said.