122 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery.
StateBreakingTop News

122 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews 1 3

Bhubaneswar: Another 122 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 32 from Sundargarh
  • 19 from Nuapada
  • 10 from Jajapur
  • 10 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Cuttack
  • 6 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Kalahandi
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Puri
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Bargarh
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Mayurbhanj
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Khordha
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 122 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,32,499, the H & FW Dept said.

PragativadiNews 1 1370 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking