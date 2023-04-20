121 Airports To Made Carbon Neutral By 2025: Scindia

New Delhi: Twenty-five airports in the country are using 100 per cent green energy while another 121 airports will be made carbon neutral by 2025, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Scindia made these comments in his virtual address at the two-day EU-India aviation summit. He could not attend the event in person after testing Covid positive.

“The emission contribution of the aviation industry has been under immense scrutiny. We have taken several measures to minimise the carbon footprint and mitigate emissions from the aviation industry,” he said, asserting that India and the European Union have a common goal of tackling climate change.

“We are encouraging airports to use 100 per cent green energy by 2024, and achieve net zero by 2030. 25 AAI airports are already using 100 per cent green energy. Our target is to make another 121 airports carbon neutral by 2025,” he added.

The minister informed that the government has mandated the use of renewable energy as part of the bid documents for upcoming airports.

“We are also working towards encouraging the use of sustainable aviation fuel. Indian airline operators have already conducted demonstration flights using bio-fuel blended with ATF,” he said.