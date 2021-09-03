120 Minors Among 849 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 849 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 120 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 71,248 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.19%.
Among the new cases, 495 are in quarantine and 354 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,10,072.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 20
2. Balasore: 51
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 11
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 117
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 26
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jagatsinghpur: 12
13. Jajpur: 32
14. Jharsuguda: 4
15. Kalahandi: 4
16. Kandhamal: 1
17. Kendrapada: 9
18. Keonjhar: 12
19. Khurda: 341
20. Malkangiri: 1
21. Mayurbhanj: 21
22. Nawarangpur: 4
23. Nayagarh: 7
24. Puri: 31
25. Rayagada: 12
26. Sambalpur: 16
27. Sonepur: 3
28. Sundargarh: 18
29. State Pool: 78