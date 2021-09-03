120 Minors Among 849 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 849 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 120 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 71,248 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.19%.

Among the new cases, 495 are in quarantine and 354 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,10,072.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 20

2. Balasore: 51

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 11

5. Balangir: 4

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 117

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 26

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 1

12. Jagatsinghpur: 12

13. Jajpur: 32

14. Jharsuguda: 4

15. Kalahandi: 4

16. Kandhamal: 1

17. Kendrapada: 9

18. Keonjhar: 12

19. Khurda: 341

20. Malkangiri: 1

21. Mayurbhanj: 21

22. Nawarangpur: 4

23. Nayagarh: 7

24. Puri: 31

25. Rayagada: 12

26. Sambalpur: 16

27. Sonepur: 3

28. Sundargarh: 18

29. State Pool: 78