12-year-old missing Bengaluru boy found in Hyderabad 3 days later

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy, identified as Parinav, who went missing from his coaching centre in Bengaluru on January 21, Sunday, was found in Hyderabad at the Nampally metro station three days later today. Bengaluru police took to social media to share the news and thanked the public for their support.

Parinav, a Class 6 student of Deens Academy, managed to escape the cops trying to track him for three days and by the time they reached the places he was spotted, he had already left for another.

He was seen leaving a coaching centre in Whitefield around 11 am and then at a petrol pump near Yemlur around 3 pm. He was last spotted deboarding a bus that evening in Bengaluru’s Majestic bus terminus, the fulcrum that connects the city to every other corner in Karnataka and beyond.

His worried parents took to social media to seek help in locating their child. They initiated an online request to find their child along with a CCTV footage showing him walking across a road.

This prompted a frantic search by social media users with a few even volunteering to physically visit Majestic. The boy’s mother had also posted a video urging him to return home.

His posters were widely circulated online and this led a passenger identify the boy in the metro. When confronted, he confirmed his identity and was stopped at the Nampally metro station in Hyderabad on Wednesday, three nights after he went missing.

His parents have been informed and are on their way to Hyderabad.