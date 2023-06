12 Trains Cancelled, 4 Diverted After Train Mishap In Balasore; Check List

Bhubaneswar: Following the horrific train accident at Bahanaga in Balasore district, the railway department has cancelled and diverted some of the trains even as the restoration work is underway after completion of rescue operation.

Here is the latest list of trains that got cancelled and diverted——–

TRAINS CANCELLED

18037 Kharagpur – Jajpur Keonjhar Express from Kharagpur on 03.06.2023. 22877 Howrah – Ernakulam Express from Howrah on 03.06.2023. 12841 Shalimar – Chennai Coromandal Express from Shalimar on 03.06.2023. 18043 Howrah – Bhadrak Express from Howrah on 03.06.2023. 18409 Shalimar – Puri Shri Jagannath Express from Shalimar on 03.06.2023. 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express from Hyderabad on 03.06.2023. 18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express from Jajpur Keonjhar Road on 04.06.2023. 18044 Bhadrak — Howrah Express from Bhadrak on 04.06.2023. 12840 Chennai-Howrah Superfast Mail from Chennai on 03.06.2023 08440 Patna-Puri Special Express from Patna on 04.06.2023. 22202 Puri – Sealdah Duronto Express from Puri on 03.06.2023. 18410 Puri —Shalimar Sri Jagannath Express from Puri on 03.06.2023.

TRAINS DIVERTED