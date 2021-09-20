12 Quintals Of Ganja Seized In Ganjam, 7 Held

Ganjam: Police have seized a huge cache of ganja near Kanisi area in Ganjam district and arrested seven persons in this connection on Monday. The identities of the arrestee were not known immediately.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle. Following a thorough search, they found around 12 quintals of ganja and seized them. The cops also seized the vehicles that were being used in the illegal trade.

As per the preliminary investigation, it is learned that the contraband was being smuggled from Rayagada to Khurda.

Further investigation is underway to trace the accused involved in this illegal business, sources said.