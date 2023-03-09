12 Proposals Get Nod At Odisha Cabinet Meeting

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. As the budget session of the state assembly is ongoing, no information has been provided by the government regarding the decision of the meeting. The House will be informed about the decision of the State Cabinet in the Assembly session tomorrow.

However, according to information received from reliable sources, a total of 12 proposals have been approved in the cabinet meeting held on Thursday. The Cabinet has given nod to proposals from departments of Revenue, Panchayati Raj, Housing and Urban Development, Cooperation etc.

The decision to redeploy private dealers in the supply department along with the reorganization of the Assistant Registrars of Co-operative Societies Cadre has been approved by the Cabinet. Similarly, the cabinet has decided that the state government will provide free land to a cowshed in Mayurbhanj district. Stamp duty will be waived for this land. A proposal related to the construction of Balangi Park in Nayagarh has also been approved by the Cabinet. A proposal related to Panchayat Executive Officer has been also approved rejected by the State Cabinet, it was learned.