12 Platoons Police Force To Be Deployed For Brajarajnagar By-Poll

Jharsuguda: Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal along with Law and Order ADG, and Jharsuguda SP reviewed security arrangements ahead of the Brajrajnagar Assembly by-election on Thursday.

According to sources, 12 platoon police forces, 25 mobile patrolling parties, and six flying squads will be deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the by-election.

The Election Commission of India has announced May 31, 2022, as the date for the by-election to the Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 3.