12 places in Odisha record temperature below 10 degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to remain under the grip of a cold wave as 12 places recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius and Phulbani was the coldest place in the state at 5 degrees Celsius.

While Phulbani was the coldest place in the state as the mercury plummeted to as low as at 5 degrees Celsius, it was followed by Daringbadi (6.5), Jharsuguda (7.1), Titalgarh (7.3), Sundargarh (7.5). Keonjhar (7.6), Bhawanipatna & Rayagada (8), Bolangir (9), Sambalpur & Koraput (9.5) and Boudh (9.6).

This apart, many interior places including Daringbadi witnessed frost today morning.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar officials, severe cold wave conditions will continue to prevail in several parts of Odisha for the next two to three days.