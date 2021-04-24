12 Places In Odisha Record Above 40 °C; Bhubaneswar Hottest With 42.1 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 12 places in Odisha recorded maximum day temperature above 40 °C with the State Capital, Bhubaneswar recording 42.1 °C, the hottest in the state on Saturday.
The other places which witnessed maximum day temperature above 40 °C are Boudh 42 °C, Sonepur 41.8 °C, Baripada 41.6 °C, Titlagarh, 41 °C, Sambalpur 41 °C , Jharsuguda 40.5 °C, Bolangir, 40.3 °C, Talcher 40.1 °C, Nayagarh and Bhawanipatna 40 °C each, said the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre in its evening bulleting.
While Bhubaneswar became the hottest place in the state with 42.1 °C, Cuttack witnessed 39.8 °C.
ରାଜ୍ୟରେ #୧୨ଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୪୦°C କିମ୍ବା ତାଠାରୁ ଅଧିକ
୪୨.୧°C ସହ #ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ରାଜ୍ୟର ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର #ବୌଦ୍ଧ ୪୨°C #ସୋନପୁର ୪୧.୮ #ବାରିପଦା ୪୧.୬ #ଟିଟଲାଗଡ ଏବଂ #ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ୪୧ #ଝାରସୁଗୁଡା ୪୦.୫ #ଅନୁଗୁଳ ଏବଂ #ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀର ୪୦.୩ #ତାଳଚେର ୪୦.୧ #ନୟାଗଡ ଏବଂ #ଭବାନୀପାଟଣା ଠାରେ ୪୦°C
କଟକ ୩୯.୮°C pic.twitter.com/ERFjinZMqe
The IMD regional centre here also informed that the maximum day temperature is very likely to rise gradually by 2-3°C at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 2-3 days and there will be no large change thereafter.
