12 Odisha Dists Including 5 Municipal Corporations Identified For Mission Indradhanush 4.0 

Bhubaneswar: The aim of Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 4.0 drive is to strengthen Routine Immunization coverage through tracking & vaccinating all the left out / drop-out children aged 0 to 2 years & pregnant women. The Mission Indradhanush drive was started in the year 2015 in Odisha and to date, 9 such drives have been conducted in the State.

Odisha has achieved 90.5 % full Immunization coverage as per NFHS 5 report 2020-21, which is the highest among all the States.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. Of India has identified 12 districts i.e. Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapada, Keonjhar, Koraput, Khurda, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur & Sundargarh including five Municipal Corporations for IMI 4.0 drive, 2022 and selection of districts have been done based on the composite index.

The major strategy of the IMI 4.0 drive is cascade training, headcount survey by ASHA/AWW/Volunteers, Sub-Centre Micro planning, vaccine & logistic supply, supervision & monitoring and reporting. The District Task Force meeting is being convened regularly by the Collector & DM to review the district preparedness and all line Departments are involved for better inter-departmental convergence for the success of the drive.

Three rounds of IMI drive will be held from March to May 2022 and each round will be for 7 days. The first round will start from 7th March 2022 and subsequent rounds will be held on 4th April & 2nd May 2022.

Detailed operational guidelines with activity timeline, financial and IEC /BCC guidelines have been communicated from the State with all 12 districts. State-level Nodal Officers have been deployed to all 12 IMI 4.0 drive districts for supportive supervision & monitoring.

State Task Force meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary to Govt., Health and Family Welfare, Odisha in presence of various line Departments like Panchayat Raj, W& CD, Housing & Urban Affairs, School & Mass Education, Sports & Youth Affairs, ST & SC Development Labours & ESI, and Information & PR Department.

The headcount survey was conducted in these 12 districts involving ASHAs /AWWs/ Volunteers and identified 10,997 numbers of children between the age group of 0-23 months and 2631 pregnant women, who are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. 4625 number of IMI sessions will be conducted across 168 blocks of 12 identified districts for vaccination of such left out / drop-out children and Pregnant Women.

Development partners including WHO, UNICEF, UNDP, and JSI have extended their active support for the successful implementation of IMI.4.0 drive in the State.