12 More Micro Containment Zones Come Up In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday declared 12 more places as micro containment zones following the detection of COVID-19 cases.

According to BMC, five places in South-East Zone and seven places in North Zone have been declared as Containment Zones.

Micro Containment Zone in South-East Zone

PN-621 Saheed Nagar in Ward-30 Madhav-802 Baliji Complex, Jharpara, Jail Road in Ward-32 Plot No-7 Ashok Nagar in Ward-41 Plot No-106 Tulsi Vihar Garage Chowk Old town in Ward-58 Dibyaprava Appartment near Ramakrishna Mission, Vivekananda Marg in Ward-60

Containment Zone in North Zone BMC

FN-14, Apollo Villa, KIIT Square, Patia, in Ward No-1. CHJ-98, Kanan Vihar Ph-I, Patia in Ward No-3. PN-373, Sishu Vihar, Patia in Ward No-3. A-406, Subhadra Appt, Patia in Ward No-3. PN-521/2488, Patia in Ward No-3. PN-186, Kanan Vihar Ph-II, Patia in Ward No-3. 12 LB, Kalarahanga in Ward No-3.

As many as 11 places were declared micro containment zones in various areas of Bhubaneswar on Friday.