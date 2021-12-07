12 Minors Among 151 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 151 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 12 are between the age of 0-18 years.

Among the new cases, 89 are in quarantine and 62 are local contacts.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under:

1. Angul: 1

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 6

6. Dhenkanal: 2

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jajpur: 6

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 63

14. Koraput: 6

15. Mayurbhanj: 3

16. Nayagarh: 1

17. Puri: 10

18. Rayagada: 2

19. Sambalpur: 6

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 15

22. State Pool: 16

As per data:

New recoveries: 248

Cumulative tested: 24120891

Positive: 1050505

Recovered: 1039921

Active cases: 2107