12 Minors Among 151 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 151 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 12 are between the age of 0-18 years.
Among the new cases, 89 are in quarantine and 62 are local contacts.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under:
1. Angul: 1
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 6
6. Dhenkanal: 2
7. Gajapati: 2
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jajpur: 6
10. Jharsuguda: 2
11. Kendrapada: 2
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 63
14. Koraput: 6
15. Mayurbhanj: 3
16. Nayagarh: 1
17. Puri: 10
18. Rayagada: 2
19. Sambalpur: 6
20. Sonepur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 15
22. State Pool: 16
As per data:
New recoveries: 248
Cumulative tested: 24120891
Positive: 1050505
Recovered: 1039921
Active cases: 2107