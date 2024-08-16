12 Labourers Injured As Auto Rickshaw Overturns In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: As many as 12 labourers were injured after an auto rickshaw overturned near Sadar Dangarbheja village in Nandahandi block of Nabarangpur district.

Reportedly, the injured have been taken to Dangarbheja Community Health Center for treatment, while the critical ones have been shifted to Nabarangpur DHH.

According to information, 10 female and 2 male workers of Bairagiguda were returning from work at a cashew mill in Nuaguda on Friday evening in an auto-rickshaw. However, the driver lost control in a bid to save a street dog that ran into the middle of the road. As a result, the vehicle turned turtle on the roadside.

With the help of the local police, all the injured were rescued and taken to the nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Police informed that seven critically injured persons have been transferred to Nabarangpur DHH while one of the injured has been shifted to SLN Medical College & Hospital in Koraput for advanced treatment. Now the health condition of all the injured is state to be stable.