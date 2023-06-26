12 killed, several injured as two buses collide head-on in Ganjam

Ganjam: At least 10 passengers were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision involving a OSRTC bus and a private bus in Ganjam on Monday, sources said.

Injured persons are now undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

While the OSRTC bus was en-route Bhubaneswar from Rayagada, the private bus was returning from Berhampur, carrying a marriage party from Khandadeuli village in the district, he informed.

According to information, a mini bus carrying 27 people was returning after leaving a bride at her in-law’s house at Berhampur when an OSRTC bus hit it on the front. As a result, the bus overturned on the roadside. The bus was carrying relatives and villagers of the bride to her parental village Khandadeuli in Digapahandi area.

Fire and police personnel along with locals rescued all the injured victims and rushed them to the hospital. Almost 10 people, including two children, reportedly died on the spot. Later one of the injured was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in view of his serious condition. However, he could not be saved. He succumbed to the injuries this morning.