12 Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Rams Into Stationary Truck On Nh-16

Bhadrak: As many as 12 persons were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims to Puri met with an accident near Jaragadia in Bhandaripokhari tehsil late at night on Friday.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the speeding bus lost control and rammed into a stationary truck on NH-16.

On getting information, police reached the spot and, managed to rescue the accident victims and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

Following this, local police have registered a case in this connection. All the passengers in the bus are from West Bengal and were on a trip to Bhubaneswar and Puri, reports added.