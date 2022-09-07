12-hr Koshal bandh paralyses 11 Western Odisha districts

Bolangir: Koshal Sena and Koshal Rajya Mukti Morcha are observing 12-hour dawn to dusk Mahabandh in 11 districts of Western Odisha demanding a separate Koshal state.

The bandh has been called in the districts of Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Koraput, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, and Sonepur.

Normal life came to a halt in the region due to the shutdown. However, the residents of Sambalpur are protesting the bandh alleging it will dilute the Sambalpuri language, literature, and culture.

The Kosal state movement is an effort by people of the Western Odisha region of India to secede from the state of Odisha.

The demand for secession from the state of Odisha arose mostly because of the prolonged underdevelopment and backwardness of this region. Pro-separatist groups have repeatedly claimed the state government is not doing enough for the development of undeveloped districts of western Odisha.