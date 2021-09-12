12-Hr Cuttack Bandh Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe a 12-hour bandh in Cuttack on Monday to protest the several restrictions imposed by the State government during Durga Puja.

During a presser here, party senior leader and former Minister Samir Dey has said that there is no coordination between the administration and the government. The senior leader blamed the Chief Secretary for not holding any discussion with the Chief Minister before the meeting.

“While the Government has allowed all shops, markets, temples and mutts to reopen, why it issued certain restrictions for celebration of Durga Puja,” said the senior leader demanding reconsideration of the decision in next four days.

On August 9, the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) had issued guidelines for celebrations of Durga Puja and other similar pujas in the State. The size of Durga idol shall be less than 4 feet, the SRC said in its order.

Similarly, more than 7 persons including organisers (Kartas) and priests and support staff will not be allowed in Puja Pandal/Mandap.

The government has also imposed restriction on immersion procession. The idols will be immersed in the artificial pond(s) created by the local administration for the purpose.